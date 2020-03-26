Popular DJ Mistakenly Sends N350,000 Instead Of N35,000 During Giveaway

Popular DJ Kaywise has shared an unpalatable experience while trying to send money to a giveaway winner.

He said he was left in shock after mistakenly sending 350,000 naira instead of 35,000 naira to a giveaway winner on Twitter.

In his words: “Ha na 35k I wan send jesus !!! Jesus !!! Give away ha mogbe”

Few hours later, the 27 year old announced that he already told the bank to block the transaction so he can get his money back.

He tweeted saying “ Everything is under control !! I don block am Oya let’s go be like say na sign from God na to give out 100k be that !!! ”

