“Please Help An Average Nigerian” – Instagram Comedian, Syndey Talker Begs Govt, As He Is Down With Symptoms Of Coronavirus

Popular Instagram comedian, Sydney Talker born as Sydney Egere, is one Nigerian influential ribcracker whose hilarious comedy skits have earned him a place in the entertainment industry.

At the moment the comic man is down with all symptoms of the dreaded Coronavirus epidemic, but yet to get the right medical attention he needs.

Sydney who is presently finding it hard to breath is calling on the government to come his aid.

He shared the video below and captioned it, “For everyone in doubt of the thread I posted, here are videos of my experience yesterday. From a private hospital at lekki to Mainland hospital to Lagos University Teaching Hospital without results.

“I’m scared for my loved ones around me. All I need are answers to understand my predicament and how an average nigerian can solve this same situation am currently experiencing.

“Please Help an average Nigerian @jidesanwoolu @ncdcgov get tested.

#theaveragenigerian #failedhealthcaresystem.”

This is coming right after music star, Davido’s fiancee, Chioma, tested positive to coronavirus.

See post below;