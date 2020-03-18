Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Is Barcelona ‘Plan B’ Summer Signing

Spanish outlet Sport claim Barcelona have already drawn up their list of transfer targets for this summer, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on it.

The top priority for the La Liga club is to sign a top forward to compete with Luis Suarez. For now, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez is their number one choice. However, Aubameyang is the alternative if things fall through.

According to Sport, Aubameyang remains keen to move to Barcelona, if possible. They also suggest the Arsenal striker could move to Inter if Barca do sign Martinez.

Arsenal obviously don’t want to lose Aubameyang. He has 20 goals this season, following up the 31 he scored in 2018/19 and the 10 he got in 13 Premier League games in 2017/18. He got a Premier League nomination for Player of the Month in February.

At the same time, he only has a contract until 2021. It’s clearly time to make a decision, whether that’s extending the player’s contract, cashing in or deciding to lose him for free. Arsenal have plenty of time to plan and negotiate while the football is on hold.