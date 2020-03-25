Pastor Enenche Of Dunamis Donates Medical & Safety Items To Combat COVID-19

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, on Tuesday, visited the Federal Capital Territory Authority, FCTA, where he donated safety items and medical equipment to combat the deadly coronavirus.

The church also donated medical and non-medical equipment to Primary Health Care Centre (AMAC Clinic) Airport Road, Lugbe.

The Senior Pastor was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Mrs. Becky Enenche and some medical experts from the church headquarters in Abuja.

The cleric and his entourage were received by the FCT Minister for State, Ramatu Tijani Aliyu.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Paul said the gesture was part of the church’s efforts to fight against further spread of the disease.

Dr. Enenche said the church would continue to pray for total deliverance of those already affected by the virus and its eradication from the earth.

He urged everyone to continue to pray and hope in God for a divine intervention.

Also speaking, Dr. Mrs. Enenche said the church would continue to support the government and other agencies in their quest to fight against the deadly COVID- 19.

She urged everyone to continue to maintain a hygienic lifestyle.

She urged members of the church and others believers out there to continue to take communion on daily basis.

“Don’t forget to take communion and anoint yourself everyday. Prophesy to yourself that the disease will not come near you and your family. Don’t also forget to maintain social distancing as advised by medical experts.

Speaking shortly after receiving the items, the minister lauded Dunamis for the kind gesture.

“Dunamis has once again set an example of what church is all about.

” This is the not the first time you have done this. We are grateful to Dr. Paul and his wife for always showing a good example.

“We call on everyone out there to join hands in this fight against the deadly coronavirus.

“Let us continue to pray and observe the precautionary measures advised by the government and medical experts.

“We are grateful sir.”

Items donated by the church included:

8 units of hospital beds and mattresses.

2 units of height measuring sticks

1 unit examination couch

2units diagnostic sets

3 units sphygmomanometers

1standard unit Micro Haematoent centrifuge

1standard unit Gynecologic couch

2 units infant weighing scales

2 units sets of oxygen cylinders

5 packs of oxygen face masks

5 cartons of regular face masks

1 unit of automatic stretcher

6 pieces of drip stands

1 standard unit of ultrasound machine

20 liters of methylated spirit

Personal protective equipment collective

20 liters of dettol

1 standard unit of hospital screen

10 pairs of medical boots

In addition were other non medical equipment which included:

7 units standing fans

1 unit of 5 KVA generator and

2units water dispenser and other items.