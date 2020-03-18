Pastor Chris Okafor Exonerates Self, Explains His Side Of The Story On Alleged Fake Miracle

Pastor Chris Okafor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, aka Liberation City has debunked the allegation of performing a fake miracle on a woman, Bose Olasunkanmi whom he was alleged to have paid for the purpose.

It would be recalled that a trending news of miracle performed on a woman with twisted hand went viral.

Five pastors has allegedly used the woman with bulgy arm (Bose Olasunkanmi) to perform same miracle and Pastor Chris Okafor of Liberation City has also been fingered in the allegation.

The man of God has however refute the claim by the woman who said she was paid the sum of N400,000 for the miracle.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Okafor through his counsel, Mr. Monday Ubani Esq said its necessary to respond to the issue of fake miracle that has been generating controversies for a while.

According to the church through their lawyer, “The recent story in a national daily, and an online platform that the sum of N400,000 was paid to procure a fake miracle is not true.

“The lady in question came to church like every other person and the said programme through which she affirmed she received her healing was shown both on live television and other social media platform, and there was nothing to hide because it was not only the woman that was healed on that day.

“The church is not new, it’s been in existence for over 10 years and the members who keep increasing has experienced the touch of God one way or the other, so there was no issue of arranging any miracle to impress anybody. The things of the spirit are purely personal.

On the issue of money paid to the woman, the church through their lawyer said “when the news broke out, it was discovered that the woman has been going to other churches and when asked she said it is poverty that caused it because she is a widow.

“Upon hearing that, the church of God that is very compassionate gave her the sum of over N400,000 to empower her in order to live a worthy live instead of going from one church to another as was reported.

“The money given to her was not to procure fake miracle as wrongly reported but to empower her to stop going from one church to another and after her visit to Liberation City church, there has not been any report that she has gone to any other church. Liberation City Church was the one she visited last and she also confirmed that she received her miracle there. The church said that there is a video evidence to that effect.

“There is no iota of truth in the story that has been going round about the miracle and money given to procure the said miracle.

Before one even talk about criminality on the issue, there must be act of intention to commit a crime and there must also be an act itself. The woman has even confirmed that she never met Pastor Chris Okafor either before or after the program. Even if there is any allegation, who is the complainant in this case? is it the woman or any church member because it seems there is more to the story than meet the eyes because all the stories that has been written are one sided against Pastor Okafor and no one has asked for the side of the church.

“We are not denying the fact that some pastors do engage in such act and the God that such men are claiming to be serving will be the ultimate judge.

“If you attend Liberation church, you will see for yourself what God is doing through the man of God and if it were fake miracles, it would have stopped working before now, rather God is made manifest daily in the ministry. No person will like to go a church where nothing impacts on his or her life personally and this is a fact.

We know there are fake pastors and God will judge them so as to exonerate those who are genuinely doing the work of God,”

“We must be careful not to be involved wittingly or unwittingly in running down the character of any citizen in Nigeria. Our laws against defamation and destruction of reputation are still effective in the land”, he cautioned.