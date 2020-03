Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, the founder and Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) has ignited an outrage after he asked his members to pay their offering online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video which has gone viral online, the Pastor who disclosed that their offices will still be open, asked members to get online and see different ways they can send in their offering.

The video has ignited outrage. Watch it below: