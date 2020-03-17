Odion Ighalo’s Move To Manchester United Is ‘A Prize’ – Agent

Odion Ighalo’s agent, Patrick Bastianelli, has said the striker “deserved his prize” of fulfilling his dream to play for Manchester United.

Ighalo arrived at Old Trafford on transfer deadline day in January, signing a six-month deal with the Red Devils.

The 30-year-old previously played for Watford in the Premier League, but had given up on signing for his boyhood club.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turned to him during the winter market, with Marcus Rashford ruled out with a back problem.

Ighalo has gone on to impress at United, scoring four times in eight appearances in all competitions.

“Odion is reaping what he deserves after many sacrifices, after many years around Europe,” Bastianelli told TuttoSport.

“Manchester is a prize for everything he’s shown in recent years.”