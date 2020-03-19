Northern Actors Threaten To Withdraw From AGN If Senator Abbo Is Removed As Patron

The Northern Chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria has threatened to split from the association if the appointment of Senator Elisha Abbo as the patron is withdrawn.

DAILY POST learnt that Senator Abbo was recently appointed as a patron of the AGN.

This did not sit well with some Nollywood actresses who called for a withdrawal of the appointment following a recent case of assault on a nursing mother by the Senator.

Veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo had on Tuesday called for Abbo’s immediate removal, adding that an abuser of women cannot be appointed as its patron.

But, speaking with DAILY POST, Chairman of the Adamawa state chapter Jimi Lot said Abbo was appointed because of his philanthropic nature in the North, adding that he is not guilty of assault until proven so by the court.

He explained that the Senator has apologised for his actions and hence should not be held down and denied appointment from the AGN.

He further warned that if the guild yields to pressure and withdraws Abbo’s appointment, the Northern actors will leave the association and form a new one.

Lot said: “Even Jesus forgives so why wouldn’t Nigerians accept Senator Abbo’s apologies and forgive him over the assault.

“The guild is not going to withdraw the appointment. We the northern actors will not agree on this and will not take this if the guild tries to do otherwise.

“If they attempt to do that, we are going to secede. The northern actors will break up from the guild and form our own in the North, since our choice cannot be respected.”