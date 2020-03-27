Nigerians Drag TB Joshua Over His Prophesy That Coronavirus Will End March 27

After prophesying that coronavirus, COVID-19 will come to an end March 27th (Today), Nigerians are now trolling man of God, Prophet TB Joshua as the virus is still a pandemic.

Recall that while speaking to his church members last week, TB Joshua said: “This month (March), before 27th it (Coronavirus) will be over.

“By the end of this month, whether we like it or not, no matter medicine they might have produced to cure whatever. It will go the way it comes.

“If it is not medicine that brought this to the world, medicine cannot take it out.”

“The noise of coronavirus would be silenced before the end of March 2020”, Joshua added on Tuesday while answering several questions related to the coronavirus outbreak on his official Facebook Page.

Nigerians have taken to their social media page to troll him, see posts below:

TB Joshua should have listened to egungun be careful o! Motor for no jam ham.- @Tobycriz

TB Joshua is currently in the Lab Mixing Agbo Jedi and Dr Igwodo Goko cleanser together.. Agbo + Goko Cleanser = Coronavirus cure. – @Nsukka_okpa

Same TB Joshua that said Hillary Clinton will win the elections? Lol. Una get time. – @boy_riggy

We still have a few hours before today ends. TB Joshua myst be shaking right now… – @MightyTobias_

TB Joshua’s prophecy has failed as we all knew it would. But morons will keep following him. This is the delusion of religion. – @praisegeorge

TB JOSHUA should better come online. It’s time to call His God again so he can tell him what’s up. – @mrmanhere_