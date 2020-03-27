Nigerians Are Only Happy When You Do Giveaway – Naira Marley

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has taken to his social media page to reveal the only thing that can make Nigerians happy on social media.

According to the “Soapy” crooner, the only thing that can make Nigerians happy on social media is to give them money via giveaway.

In his words “The only thing that can make Nigerians happy on twitter is GiveAway”

Naira Marley’s tweet comes just days after, singer, Douglas Jack Agu, popularly known as Runtown, announced a 10 million naira giveaway on Twitter to support Nigerians amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The 30-year-old fulfilled his promise by putting smiles on the faces of so many Nigerians.

The only thing that can make Nigerians happy on twitter is GiveAway😂😂 — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) March 26, 2020