Nigerian doctors go on indefinite strike amidst Coronavirus pandemic

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Abuja chapter, have announced they would be embarking on an indefinite strike beginning from today March 17th, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rising from an emergency meeting this morning, the doctors in a statement released by its president, Roland Aigbovo, said they deliberated extensively on the health threat posed by the coronavirus scare, their work conditions, and patient care before arriving at the “difficult decision to go on an indefinite strike.

According to the aggrieved doctors, the decision to embark on the strike at this time is due to the failure of the FCT administration to pay them their basic salaries for more than two months.

According to Aigbovo, there has been salary irregularities and shortfalls since the migration to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System by the FCTA.

This decision comes hours after a third case of Coronavirus was confirmed in Lagos state.