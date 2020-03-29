Nigeria Records Eight New Coronavirus Cases – Toll Now 97

Nigeria has recorded eight new cases of coronavirus, TheCable reports.

The new cases were recorded in the federal capital territory (FCT), Oyo, Kaduna and Osun.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a series of tweets on Saturday night.

Giving a breakdown of the cases, the centre said the FCT has two new cases, four in Oyo and one case each in Kaduna and Osun.

The development brings the country’s total number of cases to 97.

“Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State,” the centre tweeted.

“As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”

Of the 97 confirmed cases, Lagos has 59, FCT 16, Oyo seven and Ogun three.

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, is one the prominent persons who has tested positive for the disease.

Suleiman Achimugu, a former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), is the only one who has died of the virus in the country.

He died on Monday after returning to the country from a trip to the UK.