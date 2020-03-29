‘Musician Will Go Hungry If Coronavirus Lockdown Goes On For More Than 3 Months’ – Rapper, Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has shared his thoughts about the lockdown order effected by the South African government following increased cases of coronavirus in the country.

Reacting to a tweet on Rihanna’s $5m donation to assist in coronavirus relief, the South African rapper stated that they don’t have “Rihanna money” and might go hungry if the lockdown order goes on for more than 3 months.

Cassper Nyovest added that they really want to help in the fight against coronavirus, but don’t have any money to give.

He tweeted;