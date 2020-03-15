Zadok is an Afro pop/ Rnb Artist who’s has been on the music scene for a while now , Releasing his first single last year ( iyanu ti shele ) and ( child of Grace)Respectively and now he’s back with this banging tune GOOD DAY,

This song talks about the positive vibe he gets all day long and a tune you can’t resist, Zadok infused soul and sweet melodies to this tune , and a major groove to bounce along

trust me this young dude is super talented and ready to dish out beautiful tunes and records

Twitter: @Zadysoul

IG: @iamzdy

FB: Zadybaba