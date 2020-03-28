The super Talented and Amazing Musical artiste, song writer and performer “X2SEVEN” is yet again gracing his fans and music lovers with another mind blowing love Song titled “You and I”.

“You and I” is a song that was inspired by X2Seven’s love for his Son, King Jason and therefore dedicated the song to his son on his third year Birthday being this debut date.

Listening to this song will get you so warmly emotional as X2Seven, a praise worthy single dad serenades his Son with all the love in the world. YOU & I.