MUSIC: Wale Turner – Abi

talented Nigerian rapper, Wale Turner has dished out a brand new single which he titled “Abi.”

Wale Turner has been consistent in dishing out impressive records over the years and this new output “Abi” is definitely not an exception. However, it may sound quite different from the regular Wale Turner joint but you’ll be amazed.

“Abi” serves as the lad’s second output for the year, it comes after the releasee of his previous single tagged “Ask About Me.” The record was produced by highly rated music producer, Spellz and it was mixed, mastered by Ifex Music Pro.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.

