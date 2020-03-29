MUSIC: Sound Sultan – Ginger ft. Peruzzi

Naija Ninja Boss, Sound Sultan unveils a new tune dubbed “Ginger” featuring Peruzzi. The veteran singer had to employ the services of DWM’s vibe man – Peru (Mr HunchoVibe) to deliver this masterpiece. The production credit goes to DMW’s serial hit maker – FreshVDM.

“Ginger” is a mix of Old and New school vibe, SoundSultan blends his melody well with that of Ruzzi. The both created a showpiece, you can’t but just love their combination… Well Mixed and Mastered by TeeY Mix.

This track is off Sultan’s new body of work, The “8th Wondah” album. The project released to celebrate his 20th year of activeness in the music industry. Sound Sultan got his fame in 2000 with his debut output – “Mathematic” (Mr Jagbajantis).

Listen to “Ginger” below and share your thoughts

DOWNLOAD: Sound Sultan – Ginger ft. Peruzzi (2.9 MiB, 2 hits)