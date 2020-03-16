MUSIC: Soft – Underdog

Dagogo Records frontline artiste, Soft has released a brand new single and it is titled “Underdog.”

“Underdog” was recorded for motivational purposes, to motivate every hardworking hustler trying to make ends meet. It serves Soft‘s third output for the year, it comes after the successful release of his previous record dubbed “Odeshii” which features street-hop sensation, Zlatan Ibile.

The record was produced by the highly talented Blaise Beat and it was mixed and mastered by skilled sound engineer, Altra Sound.

