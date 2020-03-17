MUSIC: Selebobo – Eliza

After enlisting Cartel Music boss, Tekno for “Ova,” Afro-pop titan and Vault Records head honcho, Selebobo comes blazing with the fiery “Eliza“.

“Eliza” serves as Selebobo‘s second official single after departing MMMG and sounds like a sure winner. Selebobo who is raved for his production, songwriting and sound engineering skills delivers a robust pop anthem that is sure to be one of the year’s biggest hits, you never know.

