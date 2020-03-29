MUSIC: Peruzzi x Irockclassic x Dremo – Quarantime

Askana Music released a new pop tune dubbed “Quarantime” delivered by Peruzzi, irockclassic and Dremo. Irock the multi talented recording act and producer brought this Vaccine forward to erase music fan’s Corona worries (The Panic).

“Hope everyone is staying safe this period; washing our hands regularly, using hand sanitizers and social distancing? Because the virus doesn’t move if people don’t move. We stop moving, the virus stops moving and dies. It’s that simple.

I teamed up with HUNCHO @peruzzi_vibes and the CHIARMAN @dremodrizzy to make a sweet tune for you to enjoy while you stay home, especially if you are quarantining with that special someone. Mixed and mastered by Mixamoh

Stay home & stay safe! Pray for others too.

PS: Sanitize before you press play“… iRockClassic shares

