MUSIC: Oxlade – Away

Highly talented singer cum songwriter, Oxlade has dished out a brand new single entitled “Away.”

Produced by skilled beatsmith, Spax, “Away” comes after he released his previous record dubbed “Breathe.” Both records are housed under the lad’s forthcoming project, an extended play tagged “Oxygen” and it is expected to drop in the coming days.

We’ve already had 2 amazing songs from his forthcoming project “Oxygen,” that means we should be expecting fire on the entire project. Brace yourself OXygens, the time has come!

GET IT ON AUDIOMACK