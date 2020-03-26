MUSIC: Orezi – Your Body ft. Teni

(Orezi x Teni – “Your Body“) After entertaining us with the visuals for “Maza Maza” GehnGehn music star, Orezi releases his first single titled “Your Body” to set off the new year officially. To deliver this jam he employs the services of Teni Makanaki who blessed the record with her vibe.

Orezi’s Birthday is around the corner and to celebrate his new year, he shares a new song with his fans. “Your Body” is a groovy song that talks a ladies body. Alhaji Orezi – Mr RaggaMofin is in need of a pretty lady with the coca cola body.

Listen and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Orezi – Your Body ft. Teni (7.3 MiB, 13 hits)