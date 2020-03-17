MUSIC: OmoAkin – Gbon

Uber-talented Nigerian artiste, OmoAkin releases a brand new single which he tagged “Gbon.”

“Gbon” is housed under his forthcoming project, an extended play titled “Just Press Play” and it is dropping next month, April 2020.

The Star Nation frontier, OmoAkin has given us all assurance that he’s ready for the summer, the song was released at the perfect time as we head towards the release of his new EP. We’ll get getting it in April, anticipate!

