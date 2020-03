Talented singer, Iyanya releases a brand new single titled “Fever“. He moves on from his latest body of work ‘For Your Love‘, a four track love EP released during the Season of Love.

Iyanya hasn’t been close with Hit of recent and we hope this new record gives him some edge. “Fever” comes with a good vibe and harmony… Mr Oreo talks about the girl that has been giving him melody of recent, the medicine to his sickness.

Listen and Enjoy!