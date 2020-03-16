MUSIC: Harmonize – Your Body ft. Burna Boy

Harmonize and Burna Boy linked up once again for another smashing dance tune dubbed “Your Body”.

Tanzanian artiste/Konde Music Worldwide head huncho, Harmonize comes through with another Burna Boy joint titled “Your Body“. The sound is a pop tune with a good dance vibe which appreciates a lady’s full body composition. The singers switches between Swahili, Afro and the English pop.

The new track is off his new music project the ‘Afro East‘ album which consist of 18 complete tracks. This is the second time Konde boy and African Giant will be teaming up, the first was on the track ‘Kainama‘ off his 2019 ‘Afro Bongo EP‘.

Enjoy the “Your Body” track below

DOWNLOAD: Harmonize – Your Body ft. Burna Boy (2.8 MiB, 19 hits)