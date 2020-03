F2 is a music group made up of two talented duo Fizz and flair, who are based in Lagos. F2 kick off the year 2020 with this amazing tune titled “4REAL”.

“4REAL” is a song expressing a man love and feelings toward is woman. Song produced by ace producer Olumix for Sound Kitchen

DOWNLOAD: F2 - 4Real (Prod. Olumix) (3.0 MiB, 31 hits)