El-katty dishes out his most anticipated music project titled “PIKIN coming after the success of his recent single Suffer.

He has teamed up with the dynamic producer MBEATZ to release this great tune titled “PIKIN“. This Afro tune will get you grooving no matter how many times you listen to it.

