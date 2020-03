Recording and performing artiste Jacob Johnson Onehi known by his stage name “EJ”. He hails from Agatu, idoma tribe in Benue State. He was born and brought up in Kaduna military cantonment Jaji. E J spent most of his life in abuja but he is currently based in Lagos Nigeria.

E J is currently signed to the label “Sovereign Entertainment” under the management of Don adah production.

Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: E J - Gradually (Prod. Don Adah) (3.9 MiB, 5 hits)