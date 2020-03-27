DolapoTheVibe is back with Remix Of her Hit single OWO , and this time it is a power collaboration with Peruzzi Signed to DAVIDO’s DMW Records .

After successfully Putting out her Last single OWO in January 2020 the Singer and songwriter comes back on a another level, starting a fresh campaign with a powerful collaboration featuring one of Afrobeats fastest Rising and highly Talented PERUZZI aka The Huncho .

The record titled ‘ OWO Remix ‘, is a fusion dance tune, showing off the best Afro Dance/ pop sensibilities of DolapoTheVibe and Peruzzi .

The duo come together to provide what may potentially become the soundtrack of every dance floor in Africa and beyond. Connect @dolapothevibe on all social media platforms.

Download/Stream HERE