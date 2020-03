The “NewSide” EP comprises of 7 wonderful tracks and it includes amazing collabos with Mayorkun, Zlatan, Dremo, Myde and Kenyan songstress, the beautiful Victoria Kimani. The EP comes briefly after he teased “Banga,” one of the song housed under the project.

Production credits on the project goes to The Whizzle Blower, Made In Seconds, Boss Beatz and Phanthom. All the tracks were mixed, mastered by STG and Cheqwas.

