MUSIC: Blaqbonez – Haba

Mr Boombastic, Blaqbonez releases his 2020 debut single titled “Haba“. He moves on from the beef and diss track (Green Blaq Green) with Khaligraph Jones which took place earlier this year after the Soundcity MVP awards to kick start the new year and decade proper.

The Self Acclaimed Best Rapper in Africa with a solid and unique flow infuses Afrobeat with the Hip hop sound. He delivers an extra-ordinary rap vibe with catchy lyrics and addictive melody/harmony. “Haba” is an expression to calm a dangerous situation or slowdown a fast reaction/reflex. Blaqbonez shares this with the lady that want to take his life with her body and killa moves.

DOWNLOAD: Blaqbonez – Haba (8.1 MiB, 2 hits)