Nigerian, Afrobeats/Afropop, RnB music prodigy, singer, song writer, actor and versatile performer a.k.a Bigklef rides out with this awaited top notch tune titled “Cool Weather” after the successful release of Flavour back in 2019 among several other unique Afro-Trap tunes over the years.

Bigklef is an Independent artiste, born and raised in Warri, Nigeria and he’s currently based in California, USA. He is also known as the originator of the Afro-Trap genre.

The Nigerian, Independent Afro pop singing sensation Bigklef came through with this highly talented NorthBoi produced tune titled “Cool Weather”, which promises to rock airwaves and speakers nationwide and the song is melodic love song that makes you feel so good. Cool Weather is available on all digital stores for streaming and downloads. Listen, request, enjoy and share your thoughts below. Get connected with Bigklef on Twitter / Instagram / Facebook: @bigklef

DOWNLOAD: Bigklef – Cool Weather (Prod by. NorthBoi) (7.6 MiB, 11 hits)