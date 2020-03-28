An artistic Afro beat singer, Jelili Abiodun popularly know as Bash has decided to bless the industry with an A-list soumd of classic Afro-highlife sound tittled Jo silu.

The independent, hard working polished singer has spent time roaming around africa for the knowlege of making beautiful sound’s, now he is back to give the industry sounds that would bring joy to the heart of the listeners. Produce by the multi-talented Citiboi, you are granted a song of the century. Dont forget to follow him on all his social media for amazing give away. twitter- @bash_official7 Instagram – @official_kingbash

DOWNLOAD: Bash - Jo Silu (5.3 MiB, 28 hits)