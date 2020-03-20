Mountain of Fire Ministries Suspends Deliverance Services And House Fellowship To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

The Mountain of Fire Ministries has suspended deliverance services and house fellowship in its churches in Ogun and Lagos.

The announcement was made to help curb the spread of the virus.

According to MFM Assistant General Overseer (Administration) Pastor Gbesan Adebambo, deliverance services are to be cancelled while house fellowship meetings in the various states are to be suspended until further notice.

The memo reads in part;

“Interim arrangement for ministerial services in Lagos and Ogun states MFM Regions.

“No services including deliverance ministrations must hold in any of MFM branches at all levels in the Region under your supervision until further notice.

“Likewise, all house fellowship meetings at any of the centres are postponed till further notice.”