Liverpool Rated Most Valuable Squad In Europe

Premier League leaders Liverpool have been rated as the team with the most valuable squad in the transfer market from Europe’s top-five leagues.

This was according to research group CIES Football Observatory.

With an aggregated value of 1.4bn euros (£1.27bn), Liverpool top the list ahead of fellow Premier League side Manchester City (£1.24bn) in second.

Chelsea are fifth, while Manchester United and Tottenham are in the sixth and ninth position respectively.

With a total value of £33.7m, Bundesliga side Paderborn are bottom of the table.

Liverpool are runaway leaders of the Premier League and need two victories from their remaining nine games to claim their first top-flight title in 30 years.

They won the Champions League last season and have added the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season.

CIES explained that Chelsea’s surprise fifth position in the table with a squad value of £917m, but CIES was due to a “strong increase thanks to the outbreak of many young talents following the transfer ban imposed by FIFA”.

The CIES use a number of variables including the age of the player, performances, economic value of their club and inflation to work out the values of players.

Paris St-Germain’s World Cup winning forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, has highest transfer value at more than £227m.

Most valuable squads

Club Country Value (m/euros)

Liverpool England 1,405

Man City England 1,361

Barcelona Spain 1,170

Real Madrid Spain 1,100

Chelsea England 1,008

Man United England 1,007

PSG France 979

A/Madrid Spain 836

Tottenham England 787

Juventus Italy 783