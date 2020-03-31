Kwara State Governor Donates His 10-Month Salary To Fight Coronavirus

The Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday said he had donated his 10 -month salaries towards the efforts being made to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He also said the technical committee on COVID – 19 set up by the state government would this week provide palliative measures to the people of the state to cushion the effect of the stay -at- home order imposed on the people to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, rallied support for the state ’s campaign to keep coronavirus out of the state.

According to the statement , Abdulrazaq said, “I have directed the technical committee on COVID -19 to begin distribution of palliatives, including food stuffs, to the people this week even as I call on everyone to stay at home and stay safe and maintain social distancing.”

The governor also announced the donation of his 10 -months salaries from May 29 , 2019 to date to his administration ’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID – 19.

“Whereas our state has no confirmed case of coronavirus as at now, we have been taking every step necessary to ensure we keep Kwara safe. Such measures have included keeping our people at home while we ramp up investments in our capacity to cope with this global health emergency ,” AbdulRazaq said.

“This time calls for sacrifice from everyone as humanity needs all the help it can get. For this reason, I hereby donate 100% of my monthly salary since May 29, 2019 to our efforts to prevent this virus from getting to us, provide palliatives to our people, as well as boost our capacity to cope if it ever comes .”

The governor also commended members of the Federal Executive Council for donating half their monthly salary to the National efforts to fight the virus