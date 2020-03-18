Kris Jenner’s Test Result For Coronavirus Revealed

Popular reality star, Kris Jenner has tested negative for coronavirus.

Jenner got tested for COVID-19 after her friend, Universal Music CEO Lucian Grainge, tested positive.

The reality star was among the stars that attended Lucian’s 60th birthday party which was held at La Quinta’s Madison Club in California two weeks ago.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and music manager Irving Azoff were also in attendance for the party.

A source told ET: “Kris Jenner has been tested for coronavirus after attending Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge’s birthday bash a couple weeks ago.

‘Grainge tested positive and Jenner wanted to make sure she was being proactive in getting tested.’

“Kris wasn’t sick and didn’t have any symptoms, but since she was in contact with someone who tested positive, she took the test. Jenner luckily tested negative for coronavirus.”

Hollywood celebrities; Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Olga Kurylenko have tested positive for the deadly disease.

British star idris Elba had also confirmed he contracted the disease even without showing symptoms.