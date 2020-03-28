Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, tests positive for Coronavirus

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The governor made the announcement in a statement he personally signed which was released to the media this evening. According to him, he took the test for the virus earlier in the week and would be going into isolation in compliance with recommendations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

El-Rufai becomes the second Nigerian state governor to test positive to COVID-19.

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, is also in isolation after testing positive to the virus.

