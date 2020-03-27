JAMB Hands Over 180 Candidates To Police For prosecution Over Exam Malpractice

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has handed about 180 candidates in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination to the police for prosecution over alleged involvement in various forms examination malpractices.

This was disclosed by the JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin is in an interview on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, 70 percent of the candidates have been arraigned by the police in various courts while others were still undergoing further investigation and would also face trial.

Dr. Benjamin said the candidates were arrested across the country during the conduct of the examination that ended last Saturday.

He said: “They are about 180 candidates. We arrested them all over the country. We are harmonising the list and following up on it to ensure that all of them are arraigned.

“Most of them have been arraigned already. 70 per cent of them have been arraigned already.

“They (the candidates) are with the police. So the police will prosecute them. We don’t have prosecuting powers. When the police start prosecution, they certainly get across to us.

“Most of them have even been arraigned. When the arraignment is concluded, we will give you a comprehensive report.

“When we get to a stage that is important for everyone to know, we will let you know. But some of them have already been arraigned by the police.”