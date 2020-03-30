Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has come out to assure Nigerians that the coronavirus pandemic will soon be a thing of the past.

‘It is not a death sentence, we will all be fine’ – Atiku Abubakar says about the coronavirus pandemic

According to the 2019 PDP Presidential candidate, if Nigerians are open about it and carry out isolation and testing, the virus will soon be a thing of the past.

He also stated that the virus was not a death sentence while also praising Governors El Rufai and Bala Mohammed for publicly stating their positive test results.

Tweeting this morning, Atiku, whose son was diagnosed last week of coronavirus, said;

‘I wish to recommend the examples of Governors @SenBalaMohammed @elrufai and CG@nigimmigration Babandede MFR for their disclosure. We can beat this pandemic by being open about it, educating our people, isolation and testing. It is not a death sentence, we will all be fine.’

In another follow up tweet, he said; Be safe; wash your hands, keep social distance and avoid large gatherings. -AA #COVID19Nigeria