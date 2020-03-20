It Is A Scam, COVID-19 Is Just A Malaria Lungs Flu – Slimcase

Singer Slimcase has announced that COVID-19 is just a malaria lungs flu and that the buzz surrounding it is a scam.

The singer disclosed this in reaction to a directive given by US President Donald Trump to the FDA to use Chloroquine to treat coronavirus.

“I told u all this is a scam”, he dropped a comment on the video of Trump given the directive.

Slimcase added, “Covid is just malaria lungs flu in 2weeks it will self-cure so wats d point”.

Meanwhile, Lagos State has confirmed four new cases of coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, while addressing newsmen.

It was reported yesterday that five new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Nigeria, according to the Federal Ministry of Health.

All the five newly reported cases have a travel history to the UK/USA.

Citizens were urged to remain calm as possible as the Ministry of Health promised to trace the contacts; conduct risk assessments, and bring the situation under control.