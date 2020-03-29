Isolation: “It’s Getting Tough For Me” – Yvonne Jegede Cries Uncontrollably

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Yvonne Jegede has taken to social media to cry out bitterly about the self isolation over the deadly coronavirus ravaging the world.

She took to her Instagram page to say it’s getting tough on her, and that she can’t take it anymore.

She wrote: ” It’s getting tough for me. I can’t deal with this anymore. But most importantly I want to send love to everyone out there. I cannot even imagine what other people are going through. I’m looking out the window and praying for a miracle. I feel imprisoned.

Not a soul on the streets of my estate. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Stay safe; stay at home. Remember hygiene is paramount. I don’t want people to die. I’m so scared Keep in touch with your friends and loved ones. “