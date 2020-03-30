“I’ll Personally Sue You To Court”– Comedian Funnybone Tells Seun For Attending AMVCA7 With Coronavirus

Just like popular Instagram comedian cum actress actress, Wofai Fada who was super excited sharing her Coronavirus result after she exposed to someone who tested positive to Coronavirus at African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA 7), Comedian Funnybone has done same.

But this time he is promising to sue Seun, the celebrity who flew in from London with the dreaded virus.

Funnybone whose real name is Stanley Chibuna maintained that his family members and friends were worried sick about him when they heard that all attendees of the award were exposed to the virus.

He wrote, “14days after Amvca and I kept getting calls from family and friends asking me the same question , Stanley hope you are good ? Are you coughing ?

“Well I am not showing any symptoms yet and I won’t by his grace. I did the test finally and it came out NEGATIVE. So fam I am well, alive and safe.

“Stay safe and be safe. Meanwhile before I forget oga SEUN who arrived from London sick and yet decided to turn up for Amvca . Pls get well soon o and recover fast if nobody will . I will personally sue you to court. But first get will soon you hear.”

Recall that Lagos State Ministry of Health had confirmed that attendees of the just concluded Awards party were likely exposed to the novel coronavirus as an attendee tested positive.

In the wake of the reports, all attendees were advised to self-isolate and report symptoms to the toll free numbers made available.

see post below;