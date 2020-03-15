I’ll Never Quit My Acting Career For Any Man – Actress, Lilian Afegbai

TV star, actress and entrepreneur, Lilian Afegbai, has said nothing can make her quit her acting career, not even her spouse.

The Benson Idahosa University graduate insisted that she would never quit her career for any man.

“I won’t consider quitting my career for marriage. Whoever will love me, will love me for everything that I am. I will complement him and I expect him to complement me too. I am a producer and entrepreneur; that shows that I am a workaholic,” she told Punch.

On her worst social media experience, Afegbai said,

“My worst social media experience was when I came back from Big Brother Africa and I read the awful things people said about me. I just broke down in tears because those people didn’t really know me or understood me. The things they said really broke my heart. I am not a scandalous person. I like to mind my business and focus on my work. I have tried to stay scandal free because I want to get to the top and I want my work to take me far.”

On the kinds of roles she desires to play, Lilian Afegbai said,

“I look forward to playing the role of a gangster in a movie, jumping from one tall building to the other. However, I have yet to get that kind of role.”

The former Big Brother Africa contestant also talked about moments she battled depression,

“My journey into the entertainment industry wasn’t really easy. Apparently, when I participated in Big Brother Africa, it gave me a huge platform but upon coming out of the house, I had to struggle to be seen as an entrepreneur. I remembered a time when I was depressed because I felt I was stagnant and I was finding it hard to do better.

But luckily for me, I had the right people around me to tell me the truth, and they encouraged me on how to go about it. So far, I cannot help but be thankful for the platforms, my fans, and family for the huge love and support I have got.”