I Tested Positive For Coronavirus – Ogun Ex-Sports Commissioner, Olopade (Video)

Former Ogun State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Bukola Olopade, has revealed he tested positive for Coronavirus.

Olapade, who is currently in Lagos, disclosed his Coronavirus status in a video he released on social media.

Three days after he revealed he was self isolating for five days, Olopade said he developed two of the Coronavirus symptoms and he has taken a test.

On Thursday, Olopade however released another video saying he tested positive to the virus although he says he feels strong and healthy, with no serious symptoms.

See video below