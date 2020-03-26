I Prefer Girls That Are Still Staying With Their Parents – Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile, has revealed why he prefers dating girls who are still staying with their parents.

According to “Bolanle” crooner, he prefers them because they are her easier to control.

His words ;

“I prefer girls that still stay under their parents roof than the ones that are independent…. Pensive faceCrying face to control those ones Dey hard like bike wey the gear get fault”

“The bad side now be say quarantine now no go allow them play mummy and daddy with person”, he added

I prefer girls that still stay under their parents roof than the ones that are independent…. 😔😢 to control those ones Dey hard like bike wey the gear get fault — #ZLATAN20 (@Zlatan_Ibile) March 26, 2020

The bad side now be say quarantine now no go allow them play mummy and daddy with person 😤😤😤😢 https://t.co/fRxpVZpmGO — #ZLATAN20 (@Zlatan_Ibile) March 26, 2020