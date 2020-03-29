‘I Pay My Makeup Artist 25k For Every Beat On My Face’ – Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, has taken to social media to reveal how much he pays his makeup artist for every facebeat.

As coronavirus cases continue to increase in Nigeria, the government asked Nigerians to stay indoors in order to contain the spread of the virus. Many people have continued to share their frustrations from being cooped up at home.

For the cross-dresser, the shutdown period would not stop him from slaying like he usually does all the time. He shared a video of himself in a full makeup beat.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, the male barbie’s makeup artist could be seen applying his makeup.

Bobrisky also revealed that he pays his makeup artist N25,000 for every facebeat he gets.