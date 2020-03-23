‘I Had 4 Horrible Miscarriages Before God Blessed Me With A Child’ – Actress Tomi Odunsi Shares Touching Story

Actress, Tomi Odunsi has shared her struggles on the journey to motherhood after welcoming her child three weeks ago.

The actress said she had “4 horrible miscarriages” before she was blessed with her child. She also lost her “beloved cousin to cancer”.

She wrote: “Happy first Mother’s Day to ME!!! After 4 horrible miscarriage experience and losing my beloved cousin Funmi to cancer, God restored me in everyway.

“HE came into my life unexpectedly mysteriously and my world is filled with so much joy.

In my few weeks of being a NEW Mum , it’s been very interesting and yet amazing, all worth it.

“To all who have experienced lose, God will restore YOU!

“Happy Mother’s Day to all Mothers in every capacity of mothering. You are a HERO!”