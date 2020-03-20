‘I Can Never Marry A Poor Girl In My Life’ – Wizkid

Popular Nigerian musician, Wizkid has opened up about marriage.

The musician said he can never date or marry a poor girl.

He made this known in an interview with Tontrends. The 29 year-old replied after being asked if he would consider dating a poor girl.

In his words ““Never will I do such, even if I am sleeping I will never dream of marrying or dating a poor girl in my entire life. A successful guy like me is not supposed to be seen with poor girls talk less of marrying or dating one”

Recall that the father of 3 has 3 baby mamas and reports has it that all 3 ladies are all doing well in their businesses.