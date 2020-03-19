I And My Sisters Are Staying Away From Each Other Due To Coronavirus – Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian reveals she and her sisters are staying away from each other due to Coronavirus.

Sharing a photo of her and sister Khloe Kardashian, she wrote: “I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart”